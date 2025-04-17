1,500 Swimmers To Compete In Dubai International Aquatics Championships
Published April 17, 2025
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) The stage is set at the iconic Hamdan sports Complex as the swimming competitions of the Dubai International Aquatics Championships officially kick off on Friday, 18th April. The prestigious event, sanctioned by World Aquatics, serves as a qualifying tournament for the 2025 World Aquatics Championships, scheduled to take place in Singapore from 11th July to 3rd August.
The tournament has attracted 1,500 swimmers representing 90 clubs and academies from 40 countries across all continents, including renowned Olympic athletes.
The three-day competition promises world-class action and intense rivalries across various swimming disciplines.
The contests span multiple categories — junior, open, and masters divisions — for participants aged 9 to 60 years, featuring races in freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke and butterfly, over distances ranging from 50m to 1500m.
The swimming championship is part of the broader Dubai International Aquatics Championships, which includes five aquatic disciplines: diving, water polo, open water swimming, artistic swimming and competitive swimming. The overall event has drawn more than 2,200 athletes from across the globe, further reinforcing Dubai’s status as a premier destination for international sport.
More than just a sporting event, the championship plays a key role in identifying and nurturing talent, fostering technical excellence, and offering Emirati swimmers the invaluable opportunity to compete alongside top-tier global athletes representing various swimming schools and techniques.
