15,000 donors pledge 450,000 meals in two days for â€˜10 million mealsâ€™ campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Apr, 2020) More than 15,000 donors pledged 450,000 meals and food parcels online and via SMS to support families and individuals affected by the coronavirus outbreak in the UAE within the first two days of the â€™10 million mealsâ€™ campaign launch.

Companies and individuals rushed to support the UAEâ€™s biggest food distribution drive through making online and SMS donations, besides thousands of more financial and in-kind donations pouring into campaignâ€™s call centre and bank account.

The campaign enables individuals and institutions to make financial and in-kind donations towards providing meals and food parcels to low-income individuals and families across the country throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Donors can purchase a preferred number of meals online at www.10millionmeals.ae to be distributed to disadvantaged individuals and families across the country. They can also donate via SMS (Etisalat and Du) to numbers listed on the website.

Donors can make a transfer to â€™10 million mealsâ€™ campaign bank account at Dubai Islamic Bank with IBAN no.:AE430240001580857000001.

For in-kind contributions, donors have the chance to provide packaged or canned food supplies or arrange food parcels for distribution through directly contacting the campaignâ€™s organising team on the toll-free number 8004006.

Dr. Ahmed Al Haddad, Grand Mufti of Dubai and Director of the Fatwa Department at the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai, had earlier urged paying Zakat in the form of meals and food parcels this year to help disadvantaged communities overcome the ongoing crisis.

Dr. Al Haddad called for supporting the campaign as it provides an ensured delivery of food to the homes of beneficiaries, creating an element of confidence. "As part of this campaign, meals will reach only those in dire need for food after losing their income during these exceptional circumstances."

The campaign is being carried out in collaboration with ministries, Federal and local entities and humanitarian organisations across the UAE, in an integrated and wide-ranging distribution network to ensure an efficient food delivery mechanism to beneficiaries across the UAE.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives will oversee the campaign in collaboration with the Social Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19.