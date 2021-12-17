UrduPoint.com

15,093 Doses Of The COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During Past 24 Hours: MoHAP

Fri 17th December 2021

15,093 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2021) ABU DHABI, 17th December 2021 (WAM) - The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced that 15,093 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours. The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 22,281,418 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 225.

28 doses per 100 people.

This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the Covid19 virus.

