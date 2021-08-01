UrduPoint.com

15,279 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered In Past 24 Hours: MoHAP

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 05:15 PM

15,279 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Aug, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 15,279 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered during the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 16,810,996 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 169.

97 doses per 100 people.

The vaccination drive is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.

