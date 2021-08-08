UrduPoint.com

15,649 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During Past 24 Hours: MoHAP

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 05:15 PM

15,649 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 15,649 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 17,113,003 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 173.

03 doses per 100 people.

This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the virus.

