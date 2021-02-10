UrduPoint.com
157,514 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered In Past 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 05:15 PM

157,514 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced that 157,514 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 4,684,658 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 47.

37 doses per 100 people.

The vaccination drive is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.

