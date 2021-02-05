UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

158,786 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Have Been Administered During Past 24 Hours

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 05:15 PM

158,786 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered during past 24 hours

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced that 158,786 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 4,008,160 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 40.

53 doses per 100 people.

This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the Covid19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the COVID-19 virus.

Related Topics

Immunity All From 786 Investment Limited

Recent Stories

UAE ranks first regionally and fourth globally in ..

3 minutes ago

Brits charged over Singapore yacht party that brok ..

20 seconds ago

Chinese actress shares photos of her botched nose ..

22 seconds ago

West Indies 259 all out in first innings against B ..

24 seconds ago

Serena pulls out of Yarra Valley Classic with shou ..

13 minutes ago

South Korean trade minister drops out of WTO race: ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.