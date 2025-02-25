Open Menu

159 Companies Fined For Unwanted Telemarketing Calls In Dubai

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2025 | 03:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2025) Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade (DCCPFT), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), has taken decisive steps to regulate telemarketing practices with the aim of protecting consumer rights and promoting positive business standards.

These efforts have been implemented in coordination with the Ministry of Economy (MoEc) and the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), in accordance with Cabinet Decision No. 56 of 2024 concerning the regulation of telemarketing practices, and Cabinet Decision No. 57 of 2024 regarding violations and administrative penalties for actions contravening the provisions of Decision No. 56.

These regulations aim to reduce unwanted telemarketing calls, ensuring consumer comfort and protecting their privacy. They also work to enhance consumer trust in businesses by ensuring that companies adhere to appropriate channels and timings for marketing their products, thereby building a positive business climate.

Since the resolutions came into effect in August 2024, DCCPFT issued initial warnings to 174 companies in Dubai to ensure compliance.

Subsequently, fines of AED50,000 were imposed on 159 companies that failed to adhere to the regulations.

DCCPFT’s robust approach aligns with the ambitious goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, to double the size of Dubai’s economy by 2033 and to further enhance Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for business and leisure. By curbing market-disruptive practices, DCCPFT is committed to creating a fair, competitive landscape that enhances economic stability and consumer protection.

The regulatory legislation applies to all licensed companies in the UAE, including those in free zones, whose products and services are marketed through telephone calls.

In accordance with the resolutions, key guiding principles for telemarketing activities include not contacting consumers whose numbers are registered in the ‘Do Not Call Registry’ (DNCR), which is managed by TDRA, only making calls from 09:00 to 18:00, and notifying the consumer at the start of the call if it’s being recorded.

