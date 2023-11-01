Open Menu

15th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship Kicks Off At Mubadala Arena

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2023 | 10:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Nov, 2023) The 15th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, commenced today with a remarkable display of talent on show at the Mubadala Arena in Zayed sports City.

The first day of the Championship was met with an impressive turnout, as jiu-jitsu fans, families and friends of participants flocked in droves to set up an electrifying atmosphere inside the arena.

A host of exciting fights marked the start of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, which will run from 1st to 10th November, and showcase the best of Jiu-Jitsu talent from around the world. Participants on the first day included competitors from kids 1 (4-5 years old), Kids 2 (6-7 years old), Kids 3 (8-9 years old), Infant (10-11 years old, white belts) divisions, as well as para-jiu-jitsu players, representing various clubs and academies globally.

The competitions were attended by Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, UAE ambassador to Saudi Arabia; Abdel Moneim Al Hashemi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, President of the Asian Ju-Jitsu Union and Senior Vice President of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation; Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation and Chairman of the Championship Organising Committee; Mohammed Haji El Khouri Director-General of Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation; Ghanim Mubarak Al Hajeri, Director-General, Al Ain Zoo; Youssef Abdullah Al Batran, board member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation; Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the UAE and Asian Jiu-Jitsu Federation; Mansour Al Ketbi, Executive Director of Digital and Corporate Services at Mubadala Investment Company; Renzo Gracie, popular Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Athlete and Coach, and a number of representatives of events sponsors, and participating clubs and academies.

Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation and Chairman of the Championship Organising Committee, highlighted the unprecedented participation of thousands of children in the Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Festival. Al Dhaheri emphasised that this significant turnout aligns with the Federation's vision and goals in nurturing the future generation of jiu-jitsu talents.

Al Dhaheri commented, “The competitions we witnessed today proves the tournament in its 15th edition continues to consolidate its position as a unique platform and cement the values of Jiu-Jitsu represented by courage, patience, determination, will, persistence, and tolerance.”

He continued, “Para-jiu-jitsu competitions continue to empower people of determination and provide an inclusive environment that helps them grow, develop, and achieve their goals.”

