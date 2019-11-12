UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

15th Conference Of OIE Regional Commission For Middle East Opens In Abu Dhabi

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 12:15 AM

15th Conference of OIE Regional Commission for Middle East opens in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Nov, 2019) Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, today inaugurated the 15th Conference of the World Organisation for Animal Health,OIE, Regional Commission for the middle East in Abu Dhabi.

Hosted by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment,MOCCAE, in collaboration with OIE and Abu Dhabi Agriculture and food Safety Authority,ADAFSA, the conference runs until November 14, and convenes animal health and livestock experts, representatives of OIE’s Middle East offices, and stakeholders from the agricultural and animal husbandry sectors, including members of the Arab Organization for Agricultural Development,AOAD.

The conference features a series of closed informative workshops and presentations on OIE’s role in supporting the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, the state of animal health and welfare in OIE member countries, as well as their most successful experiences in the field. The experts will also examine the laws regulating the handling of flora and fauna, particularly endangered species, within the framework of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, CITES.

The outcomes and recommendations emerging from the conference will be presented at the 88th OIE General Session in Paris in May 2020.

Day one of the conference saw Saeed Al Bahari Salem Al Ameri, Director General of ADAFSA, and Monique Eloit, OIE Director General, signed a letter of intent to establish OIE’s Sub-Regional Representation,SRR, in Abu Dhabi that will serve the countries of the GCC region and Yemen.

Dr Al Zeyoudi said: "In line with its commitment to realizing the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, the UAE pays close attention to animal health and welfare.

As part of this priority, the country has the right legislations in place to protect and ensure the safety of all species. It has also established top-notch research and lab facilities to mitigate health risks resulting from common and infectious animal diseases."

He added that the selection of the UAE capital to host this edition of the conference and to become the home of the OIE’s Sub-Regional Representation underscores the country’s prominent position as an animal welfare advocate.

For her part, Monique Eloit said: "Animal health is undoubtedly a topic of interest in the Middle East region. Given its geographical location at the crossroads of Asia, Europe and Africa, the region is a potential conduit for animal diseases and therefore, has a key role to play in their global control. The new OIE Sub Regional Representation for Middle East in Abu Dhabi will facilitate the implementation of OIE international standards to ensure a safe trade in animals and animal products through addressing the challenges faced by the member countries of the region."

Following the signing of the letter, Saeed Al Ameri said: "Hosting the OIE SRR office in the UAE is a milestone in ADAFSA’s efforts to achieve its strategy and objectives, and will expand the scope of cooperation between OIE and countries in the GCC region to boost animal health and welfare."

He added that through the OIE office in Abu Dhabi, ADAFSA will facilitate the implementation of OIE’s initiatives, promote its guidelines and standards to ensure transparency in reporting animal diseases globally, as well as boost the capacities of local and regional labs in countering animal diseases.

Related Topics

Africa World United Nations Europe Agriculture Yemen UAE Abu Dhabi Paris Salem Middle East May November 2020 All From Asia Arab

Recent Stories

President issues decree on new FNC members

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives French Colbert Committe ..

1 hour ago

Governor Sarwar hosts Sikh Yatrees

39 minutes ago

Russia, Brazil Working on New Projects in Energy, ..

39 minutes ago

NPCC breaks world record for ‘heaviest single-mo ..

1 hour ago

Merkel, Conte to Share Expectations From New Europ ..

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.