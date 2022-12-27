15th Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Festival begins 29th December

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Dec, 2022) The 15th edition of the Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Festival, one of the most prominent events of the season’s equestrian Calendar, will kick off on Thursday, 29th December, 2022, at the Dubai International Endurance City.

Organised by the Dubai Equestrian Club in cooperation with the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation, the festival includes four races. The final race will be held on Saturday, 7th January, 2023. The 119km Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Cup, the festival’s final and most prominent race, is sponsored by Emirates Airline, one the largest supporters of equestrian and racing in the country and worldwide.

The festival will start on 29th December with the Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Race for Ladies. The next race, the Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Race for Private Stables, will be held on Tuesday, 3rd January 2023. The races for Ladies and Private Stables will cover a distance of 101km. The Yamamah Endurance Cup for Mares will be held on 4th January and will cover a distance of 119km.

Dubai Crown Prince: World-Class Equestrian Athlete

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, is a world-class equestrian athlete. The festival reflects His Highness’ commitment to providing UAE citizens with various platforms to participate in and excel in sports.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed has won several prominent international titles and produced memorable riding masterclasses in endurance races. His achievements in horse racing, generally, and endurance racing, in particular, have contributed immensely to inspiring and attracting the young generation of UAE citizens to this sport. The Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Festival creates several opportunities for local and international athletes to succeed and challenge their skills and abilities in a conducive environment.

Sheikh Rashid bin Dalmook Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Equestrian Club, said, “The Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Festival is one of the most important events in the season’s endurance racing programme as it bears the name of Dubai Crown Prince His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The festival reinforces the UAE’s global leadership in equestrian sports, particularly endurance racing.”

He added, “The Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Festival celebrates His Highness’ association with this authentic sport. It is an appreciation for His Highness’ support and contributions to the sport, following in the footsteps of his father, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.”

Titleholders

Salem Hamad Malhouf Al Ketbi won the previous Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Cup. Al Ketbi, who holds the World Endurance Championship title, covered the 119km distance in 4:04:09 hours riding “Wilomere Anchor” for M7 Stables.

The festival’s previous edition saw F3 Stables retain the title of Al Yamamah Endurance Race for Mares for the second year in a row. Abdullah Al-Amiri won the title riding “Castlebar Tazani” in a time of 4:20:56 hours. Spanish rider Bruna Omatil won the title of last year’s Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Race for Ladies, riding “Akram de Fluence” for M7 Stables with a time of 4:19:41 hours.

Young rider Matar Hamad Malhouf Al Ketbi is the current titleholder of the Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Race for Private Stables. He achieved the feat with a time of 4:08:23 hours last year, riding “Boxhill Cruza” for Mass Stables.