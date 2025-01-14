15th edition of Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge kicks off February 25

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2025) As the cycling community gears up for the 15th edition of the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge, held in partnership with Dubai sports Council, organisers have announced the official 2025 Race Route for the 92 KM main event on Sunday 25th February at Expo City Dubai.

The Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge constitutes a gateway for competitive amateur cyclists striving to qualify for the UCI Gran Fondo World Championships 2025 in Lorne, Australia, from 16th to 19th October, held on the iconic Great Ocean Road.

The UCI Gran Fondo World Championships is the pinnacle for amateur cyclists from around the world, offering a chance to compete in a professional-grade setting against the best in their categories. Dubai’s role as a qualifying venue underscores its position as a premier cycling destination, connecting athletes from the GCC and beyond to this prestigious global stage.

Dubai and the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge provide the ideal backdrop and opportunity for cyclists looking to qualify while enjoying a world-class holiday experience. With a slightly shorter distance, flatter terrain and cooler climate, the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge route makes qualification and achieving World Championship ambitions more attainable for both residents and participants flying in from around the globe.

The 92 KM route takes riders through the bustling areas of the city, offering a rare chance to cycle on traffic-free streets while taking in unique urban and desert landscapes.

Riders in the main event will be starting and finishing at the iconic Expo City Dubai and can look forward to passing by Dubai’s popular landmarks such as Global Village, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Jumeirah Golf Estates, and many more.

Beyond the race, the city’s vibrant tourism scene provides endless opportunities for relaxation and exploration, with participants and their families turning the challenge into an unforgettable getaway.

This year, Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge proudly welcomes LOOK as the Official Bicycle Partner. Renowned for their cutting-edge frames, pedals, and equipment, LOOK’s innovative technologies will deliver exceptional performance and unrivaled experiences for both professionals and amateur in the 2025 season.

The elite category cyclists will be competing for a total prize purse of AED 36,000, with the winning male and female rider receiving AED 10,000, while second place and third place riders will earn AED 5,000 and AED 3,000 respectively.

While the top 25 percent in each eligible age category will qualify to compete in the finals in Lorne, Australia, from 16th to 19th October, cyclists of all skill levels will be able to test their talents and push their limits as they tackle the various routes on offer during the event weekend.

The 15th edition sees the return of the 35 KM Outride, with a new 12 KM Shortcut included and the popular InstaShop Junior Rides, both taking place a day before the main event.