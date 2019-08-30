16 clubs to compete in VP Jiu-Jitsu Cup

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Aug, 2019) Over 150 athletes from 16 clubs from across the UAE will take to the mat in the first round of the Vice President’s Cup Jiu-Jitsu Championship at Sharjah Sports Club this Saturday.

The championship will be the curtain-raiser of the 2019-2020 UAE jiu-jitsu season.

This is a significant event, providing local sports clubs with the opportunity to compete in one of the most prestigious national championships on the Calendar.

The clubs will be represented across three age brackets – Under-18s, U-18s, Under-21s, U-21s, and Over-21s, O-21s – in the championship organised by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, UAEJJF, the official governing body of the sport in the Emirates.

Competitors in the U-18 division will compete in eight weight classes, from 46kg up to 94kg, while the U-21s and O-21s will compete in their respective categories in six weight divisions, from 56 kg through to 110 kg. Matches will last up to four minutes each in the U-18 category, five minutes for the U-21 competitors and six minutes for the O-21s.

The first round kicks off what organisers believe will be a busy, ultra-competitive domestic campaign and continues to drive the growth of the sport following a successful summer of Jiu-Jitsu for the UAE national team which produced 11 medals – four golds, one silver and six bronze – as they finished at the top of the table in the fourth Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship in Mongolia.

"We are confident this season’s rich programme of events will grant the opportunity to the jiu-jitsu family to continue their learning journey to compete on the highest level on both the continental and global stages," said Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice-Chairman of the UAEJJF.

"Thanks to our wise leadership which continues to support the sport, the UAE national team was able to raise the UAE flag high in the fourth Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship. Tournaments such as the Vice President’s Cup Championship will allow competitors the perfect opportunity to practice and develop their game by measuring their performance to help them upgrade their skills."

Competitors at this weekend’s championship will represent Al Ain Club, Al Jazira Club, Al Wahda Club, Emirates Club, Al Wasl Club, Fujairah Martial Arts Club, AFNT, Baniyas Club, Ajman Club, Shabab Al Ahli Dubai, Sharjah Sports Club, Team 777, Commando Group, Al Dhafra Club, Sharjah Defence club and Al Nasr Club.