16 countries set to take part in EuroTier Middle East

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Aug, 2019) The inaugural edition of EuroTier middle East, a leading trade show for animal husbandry and livestock management, is set to take-off on 2nd September with 16 countries participating in the event, including Saudi Arabia, the event's 'Guest of Honour'.

The event will take place in the nation's capital, Abu Dhabi, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, ADAFSA.

In a press conference, the event's organising committee said EuroTier Middle East would draw the participation of over 120 exhibitors and 150 companies from 16 countries.

Set to run from 2nd to 4th September 2019, the event will highlight the latest technologies in animal production, contributing to the development of local animal husbandry, and providing a dedicated platform for promoting investments in the UAE’s self-sufficiency and food security goals.

Saeed Al Bahri Salem Al Ameri, ADAFSA Director-General, said, "Hosting the inaugural edition of EuroTier Middle East in Abu Dhabi reflects the importance that our wise leadership assigns to the livestock sector that plays a crucial role in supporting the government's efforts to achieve food security."

"We had many reasons to attract this high-calibre global event to Abu Dhabi due to its important role in enriching the knowledge, building the capacity and enhancing the skills of local animal breeders through bringing them closer to international best practices and latest techniques," he continued, adding that this will help advance the local livestock sector through promoting modern breeding processes and improving local production in line with the country's continued focus on the development of this vital sector.

"The animal production sector in the UAE enjoys multiple advantages that could make it a key driver of sustainable economic growth and a major contributor to the GDP," Al Ameri noted. "The country has made significant progress towards achieving this goal through creating a favourable investment environment for industries based on animal production, adopting modern breeding techniques, launching awareness initiatives and expending efforts to preserve its farming heritage for future generations."

During its three-day run, the exhibition is set to attract more than 5,000 visitors from across the region, with leading experts, scientists and researchers from local and international universities, institutes and research centres to present research papers and scientific studies during specialised sessions addressing key issues related to animal breeding and production.