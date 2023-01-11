16 ex-football stars to compete in padel-tennis tournament in Sharjah

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2023) Sharjah will be hosting 16 ex-football stars from around the world to compete in an exciting padel-tennis tournament at Sheraton Sharjah Beach Resort & Spa, and participate in the launch of the Sharjah International Footgolf Tournament, which is being held from 12th to 14th of January.

The football stars, featuring the legendary Brazilian goalkeeper, Nelson de Jesus Silva (DIDA), Dutch midfielder, Clarence Seedorf, and Italian forward, Francesco Totti, who is still the top goalscorer and the most capped player in history for the Italian club of Roma will travel to Sharjah. Fans will also see world renowned stars such as Diego Fuser, Beppe Signori, Ibrahim Ba, Enrico Annoni, Stefano Eranio, Donadoni, Cristian Zaccardo, Luca Antonini, Massimo Oddo, Cristian Brocchi, Sébastien Frey, Dario Marcolin and Costacurta.

The first tournament of its kind in the region to be held at Sharjah Golf and Shooting Club, the Sharjah International Footgolf tournament is held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

The Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) in collaboration with Air Arabia has invited the football stars in an initiative to promote Sharjah’s events and highlight the many attractive tourist destinations the emirate has to offer and promote the exchange of cultures through sporting activities such as padel-tennis and footgolf.

Commenting on the upcoming event, Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of the SCTDA, said, “In the Emirate of Sharjah, the government is committed to organizing and hosting events that align with the overall development goals of the region, address the needs of the community, and promote healthy and enjoyable lifestyles through sports. This is in line with the vision of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who emphasises the importance of improving individuals' health and quality of life.

The SCTDA is dedicated to implementing this vision in all of its initiatives, programs, and projects. One example of this is the recent Sharjah International Footgolf Tournament and Padel Tennis tournament, which were held in partnership with Air Arabia and the Sharjah Sports Council.”

He added, "Through the tournament, the Emirate of Sharjah will host ex-football stars with their fan base and supporters, and bring together local players with their international counterparts to compete in engaging sporting events. We aim to promote awareness of the Emirate's global leadership position in terms of tourism and culture, which is a result of the wise leadership's ongoing commitment to development, economic sustainability, and investment in people."

The former football stars will be competing in the padel tennis tournament that kicks off at 14:00 on 13th Friday. The two-day competition at the Sheraton Sharjah Beach Resort & Spa will include eight teams comprising two players in each and provide exciting matches between these ex-football stars. The teams are divided as follows:

Team 1: Totti and Annoni; Team 2: Marcolin and Seedorf, Team 3: Oddo and Brocchi; Team 4: Dida and Costacurta; Team 5: Fuser and Signori, Team 6: Ba and Frey; Team 7: Donadoni and Eranio; while Team 8 features Antonini and Zaccardo.

The Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) is organising the first official footgolf tournament in the region, which is witnessing competition between 140 players from more than 20 different nationalities compete for the title and total prize of US$40,000.

Footgolf is a hybrid sport that combines the rules and principles of golf with the skill and athleticism of soccer. It is played on a golf course, but instead of using clubs and balls, players kick a soccer ball towards a hole in the ground or a barrel. The objective is to complete each hole in the fewest number of kicks possible, and is a fun and exciting sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages and skill levels.