1.6 Million Pilgrims Arrive In Saudi Arabia For Hajj

Muhammad Irfan 43 minutes ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 04:30 PM

1.6 million pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia for Hajj

According to official statistics issued by relevant Saudi authorities, 1.604 million pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia for the Hajj season, an increase of eight percent or 117,000 pilgrims compared to the same period in 2018

MAKKAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2019) According to official statistics issued by relevant Saudi authorities, 1.604 million pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia for the Hajj season, an increase of eight percent or 117,000 pilgrims compared to the same period in 2018.

Statistics issued by the Mathaba Centre, a Saudi endowment centre specialising in Hajj affairs, show that around 1.5 million pilgrims arrived on flights, accounting for around 93 percent of the total number of pilgrims while 88,346 pilgrims arrived by land, accounting for six percent, and 16,916 arrived by sea.

In Makkah and other holy sites, the Saline Water Conversion Corporation, SWCC, aims to achieve a new record in 2019, by supplying one million cubic metres of potable water per day during the Hajj season, an increase of 10 percent compared to 2018.

In Mina, an area of eight-square kilometres, or 57.6 percent of the local area, has been allocated to some 45,000 tents, to provide accommodation for 1.5 million pilgrims. The area can host 118,000 people per hour and accommodate 70,000 worshipers.

Some 141,800 pilgrims who arrived on 355 flights also benefitted from the Makkah Route initiative - a service launched by the Kingdom that includes issuing visas, ensuring compliance with health requirements, and codifying and sorting luggage at airports in the pilgrims’ own countries.

