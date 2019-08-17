UrduPoint.com
16 South African Nations To Discuss Common Parliament, Regional Fund

Umer Jamshaid 41 minutes ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 02:00 PM

Heads of state and government of the 16 countries of the Southern African Development Community, SADC, will discuss the formation of a common parliament and regional development fund at a two-day summit in Tanzania

DAR ES SALAAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2019) Heads of state and government of the 16 countries of the Southern African Development Community, SADC, will discuss the formation of a common parliament and regional development fund at a two-day summit in Tanzania.

The 39th SADC Summit is taking place on Saturday and Sunday in Dar es Salaam with the central theme "A Conducive Environment for Inclusive and Sustainable Industrial Development, Increased Intra-Regional Trade, and Job Creation," Portuguese news Agency Lusa reported on Saturday. The presence of all 16 heads of state and government are confirmed at the summit.

At the meeting, heads of state and government also will also review the transformation of the SADC Parliamentary Forum into a Parliament, as well as operationalising the SADC Regional Development Fund.

The progress of the process of regional integration, the degree of implementation of the strategy and roadmap for the industrialisation of the community, are among other topics to be discussed.

The SADC is currently presided over by Namibia, with Tanzania, which currently occupies the vice-presidency, to take over the rotating presidency for a period of one year.

The members of the SADC are Angola, Botswana, Comoros, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Eswatini (formerly Swaziland), Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Seychelles, said the Lusa report.

