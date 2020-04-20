UrduPoint.com
160 British Nationals Repatriated From India

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 12:45 AM

160 British nationals repatriated from India

WEST BENGAL (INDIA) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news / WAM - 20th Apr, 2020) At least 160 British nationals stranded in East and North-East India were repatriated on Sunday in a chartered flight arranged by the UK government, Asian News International, ANI, reported.

They were stranded because of the nationwide lockdown imposed by the Indian Government to contain the spread of the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

Nick Low, British Deputy High Commissioner in Kolkata , in East Indian State of Bengal, said, "I am delighted that we have helped repatriate stranded British nationals from the East and North-east India in a chartered flight organised by the UK government.

"Today, we helped send back 160 British nationals in this charter flight from Kolkata to London via Delhi. I am grateful to the Government of India, state governments and local authorities, Kolkata Airport Authority and Hotel Holiday Inn for assisting the safe passage of our British nationals back to the UK," he added.

He continued to say, "The UK and India are a force for good in tackling COVID-19 together. The UK will send 17 more charted flights next week starting 20th April to take the British travellers back home in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic."

