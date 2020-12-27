UrduPoint.com
1,600 Sick Cases Received Treatment Assistance Throughout 2020: SCI

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 06:15 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Dec, 2020) Sharjah Charity International (SCI) assisted, during 2020, 1,600 sick cases, at a value of AED 42.8 million, and included providing all means of treatment for patients with chronic diseases, according to a report issued by the Internal Aid Department.

Abdullah Sultan bin Khadim, Executive Director of SCI, said that SCI has expanded its therapeutic aid since the beginning of the year and has spent AED 42.8 million to support sick cases, which reflects the trust of the benefactors in supporting and caring for patients with limited income and those who cannot afford it.

Bin Khadim pointed out that helping and treating patients is one of the most important strategic initiatives of SCI, which aims to promote and spread the principle of social solidarity, as SCI began to work on, in cooperation with several bodies, to help patients with chronic diseases, who need operations and do not have the cost of treatment.

Bin Khadem thanked SCI’s donors for their humanitarian efforts in order to alleviate the pain of patients, calling at the same time to take advantage of the easy donation channels available through the website and the smart link to deliver charitable donations in order to save lives.

