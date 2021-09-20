UrduPoint.com

16,000 New Companies Join Dubai Chamber In First Eight Months Of 2021

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 07:00 PM

16,000 new companies join Dubai Chamber in first eight months of 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2021) A total of 16,000 new companies joined Dubai Chamber in the first eight months of 2021, bringing its total membership to over 275,000, a year-on-year growth of 68.5 percent.

The value of ATA Carnets, international customs documents that permit temporary import of duty-free and tax-free goods, issued by Dubai Chamber and received by the country, between January and August 2021, reached AED 2.2 billion, a growth of 47 percent. This reflects an uptick in activity in the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences & Exhibitions (MICE) industry.

Meanwhile, the number of ATA Carnets issued by the Chamber and received by the country, increased 5.1 percent over the same period, reaching 2,188 in the first eight months of 2021. The ATA Carnet system is managed by Dubai Chamber in cooperation with Dubai Customs, facilitating the temporary entry of imports to Dubai.

Hamad Buamim, President & CEO of Dubai Chamber, said the latest figures reflect improving business confidence in Dubai, economic competitiveness and the emirate’s growing appeal among investors and companies from around the world.

The membership growth is also a result of the various business-friendly measures and incentives introduced by the government in recent years.

Expo 2020 Dubai and the recently announced ‘Projects of the 50’, an initiative that aims to launch a new series of ambitious national strategic projects will further add to Dubai’s growth momentum. Such projects are expected to drive the next phase of the UAE’s economic development.

In addition, Buamim highlighted Dubai Chamber’s ongoing efforts to attract promising and innovative companies from around the world, facilitate Dubai’s trade with other markets, meet the changing needs of the business community and implement the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to enhance the competitiveness of the private sector.

The number of electronic transactions processed by the Chamber increased 7 percent to reach 450,000 in the January-August 2021 period, compared to about 419,000 transactions in the same period last year

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Import Business UAE Dubai Rashid Same Chamber UAE Dirham January August 2020 Market From Government Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Hamad Al Sharqi receives Fujairah Police Traffic a ..

Hamad Al Sharqi receives Fujairah Police Traffic and Licensing Team that receive ..

6 minutes ago
 OPPO Releases its All New Reno6 Music Video Celebr ..

OPPO Releases its All New Reno6 Music Video Celebrating Emotions in Portrait ft. ..

28 minutes ago
 Khalifa Fund’s Abu Dhabi SME Hub publishes entre ..

Khalifa Fund’s Abu Dhabi SME Hub publishes entrepreneurship report and interac ..

36 minutes ago
 Arab-European Centre of Human Rights and Internati ..

Arab-European Centre of Human Rights and International Law rejects EU Parliament ..

36 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group, General Company for Ports of Iraq ..

AD Ports Group, General Company for Ports of Iraq sign MoU to promote cooperatio ..

51 minutes ago
 NCOC allows PCB to host 25 per cent crowd for upco ..

NCOC allows PCB to host 25 per cent crowd for upcoming national T20 World Cup

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.