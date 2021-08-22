UrduPoint.com

16,003 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered In Past 24 Hours: MoHAP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 seconds ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 05:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 16,003 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered during the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 17,699,486 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 178.

96 doses per 100 people.

The vaccination drive is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.

