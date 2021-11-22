16,364 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During Past 24 Hours: MoHAP
Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 09:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Nov, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced that 16,364 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours.
The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 21,721,731 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 219.
62 doses per 100 people.
This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the Covid19 virus.