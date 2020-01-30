UrduPoint.com
165% Increase In Blood Donors In Abu Dhabi In 10 Years

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 10:45 PM

165% increase in blood donors in Abu Dhabi in 10 years

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2020) The total number of blood donors in the emirate of Abu Dhabi increased from 21,834 in 2008 to 57,900 in 2018, around 165 percent up in 10 years.

A report issued today by the Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi indicated that the number of blood units donated in 2018 reached 43,700, 46 percent of which are in the O+ category. Each donated blood unit contributes to saving the lives of three people who need blood or one of its components, such as red blood cells, platelets, plasma, etc.

The steady increase in the number of blood donors reflects awareness in the community of the importance of donating blood, whether by going to the main donation centres or by participating in voluntary donation campaigns witnessed by various official bodies and institutions in the emirate.

This is in addition to universities, private companies, and shopping centres.

According to the report, the number of hospitals in Abu Dhabi increased to 61 in 2018, of which 68.9 percent are within the private sector, while the number of beds increased by 8.8 percent.

The number of doctors increased by 3.3 percent to some 9,800 doctors, while the nursing staff in the emirate was approximately 27,700.

The health sector in the emirate of Abu Dhabi enjoys significant government support, which has led to remarkable development over the past years with respect to infrastructure, rules and regulations, and nurturing talent.

