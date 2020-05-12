16,502 from 126 nationalities joining 'UAE Volunteers' in fight against COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th May, 2020) The 'UAE Volunteers', a joint community response to COVID-19, has attracted 16,502 field and online volunteers from 126 nationalities since its launch one month ago, according to a statement by the campaign today.

"The national campaign 'UAE Volunteers' is the maiden initiative of the Higher National Committee for Volunteering during Crises, and has so far proved its efficiency in underpinning the values of giving and solidarity for all segments of society," said H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and the Chairman of the Higher National Committee for Regulating Volunteering during Crises, hailing the "unprecedented achievements" made by the campaign in furtherance of the ongoing national efforts to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He praised "virtual volunteering" as a precedent set by the UAE in terms of social developmental efforts.

"The impressive participation in the campaign and immense scale of contributions made in only one month after its launch under the current challenging circumstances embody the human values deeply rooted in the UAE since the establishment of the Union, and reflect the prevailing spirit of optimism, especially when we see the participants coming from 126 nationalities, with their numbers hitting 16,502 till today," added Sheikh Abdullah.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, and Vice-Chairman of the Campaign, said the "UAE Volunteers, which comes under exceptional circumstances, enhances social togetherness and solidarity between various segments of society, including Emiratis and residents, from various nationalities, with the ultimate goal of surviving the current trying times."