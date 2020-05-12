UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

16,502 From 126 Nationalities Joining 'UAE Volunteers' In Fight Against COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 12:45 AM

16,502 from 126 nationalities joining 'UAE Volunteers' in fight against COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th May, 2020) The 'UAE Volunteers', a joint community response to COVID-19, has attracted 16,502 field and online volunteers from 126 nationalities since its launch one month ago, according to a statement by the campaign today.

"The national campaign 'UAE Volunteers' is the maiden initiative of the Higher National Committee for Volunteering during Crises, and has so far proved its efficiency in underpinning the values of giving and solidarity for all segments of society," said H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and the Chairman of the Higher National Committee for Regulating Volunteering during Crises, hailing the "unprecedented achievements" made by the campaign in furtherance of the ongoing national efforts to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He praised "virtual volunteering" as a precedent set by the UAE in terms of social developmental efforts.

"The impressive participation in the campaign and immense scale of contributions made in only one month after its launch under the current challenging circumstances embody the human values deeply rooted in the UAE since the establishment of the Union, and reflect the prevailing spirit of optimism, especially when we see the participants coming from 126 nationalities, with their numbers hitting 16,502 till today," added Sheikh Abdullah.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, and Vice-Chairman of the Campaign, said the "UAE Volunteers, which comes under exceptional circumstances, enhances social togetherness and solidarity between various segments of society, including Emiratis and residents, from various nationalities, with the ultimate goal of surviving the current trying times."

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi All From Court

Recent Stories

UAE government thinking beyond coronavirus; the pa ..

49 minutes ago

Murad Saeed demands commission on hunger, poverty ..

9 minutes ago

Flydubai continues to focus on cargo operations, r ..

2 hours ago

UN Renews Call for Truce in Libya Amid Ramadan - S ..

28 minutes ago

Government deliberately avoided taking impulsive a ..

5 minutes ago

Pennsylvania Counties Opening Too Early Risk Losin ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.