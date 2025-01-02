166-million-year-old dinosaur footprints unearthed in Oxfordshire

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jan, 2025) LONDON, 2nd January, 2025 (WAM) – The UK’s largest dinosaur trackway has been uncovered in a quarry in Oxfordshire, revealing a fascinating glimpse into the Jurassic past.

In an exceptional discovery, palaeontologists from the Universities of Oxford and Birmingham have uncovered hundreds of dinosaur footprints at Dewars Farm Quarry in Oxfordshire, according to Euro news.

The site, dating back 166 million years to the middle Jurassic Period, reveals a "dinosaur highway" featuring the tracks of both herbivorous and carnivorous species, including the fearsome predator megalosaurus.

The excavation, completed in June 2024, uncovered five major trackways, with the longest stretching over 150 metres.

Four were created by sauropods, massive long-necked herbivores such as cetiosaurus, which could grow up to 18 metres long. The fifth trackway belongs to the megalosaurus, a nine-metre-long carnivorous theropod known for its clawed, three-toed footprints.