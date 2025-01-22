Open Menu

16.8 Thousand GCC Nationals Registered In Pension Systems: GCC Statistical Centre

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2025 | 12:45 PM

16.8 thousand GCC nationals registered in pension systems: GCC Statistical Centre

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jan, 2025) The number of GCC nationals registered in the pension systems of other member states reached 16.8 thousand by the end of 2023, compared to 4.1 thousand in 2007, reflecting an increase of 311.4 percent over this period, according to data from the GCC Statistical Centre.

Similarly, the number of GCC nationals registered in social insurance systems in other member states reached 17.2 thousand in 2023, compared to 3.8 thousand in 2007, marking a 347.9 percent increase.

This highlights the significant progress in social insurance and pension systems within the framework of achieving the GCC Common Market.

Data from the GCC Statistical Centre indicates that the number of GCC nationals from other member states registered in the UAE’s pension system in 2019 reached 9.5 thousand, an increase of 513.3 percent compared to 2007. Omanis constituted the majority of these registrations, accounting for 81.9 percent, followed by Bahrainis at 8.9 percent, and nationals from the remaining member states at 9.2 percent.

Similarly, the number of other GCC nationals registered in the UAE’s social insurance system in 2021 reached 6.9 thousand, a significant increase of 2561.5 percent compared to 2007. Omanis again formed the majority with 62.4 percent, followed by Saudis at 19 percent, and other GCC citizens at 18.6 percent.

In Bahrain, the number of other GCC nationals registered in the pension system reached 422 in 2023, an increase of 234.9 percent compared to 2007. Saudis constituted the majority, representing 66.1 percent, followed by Omanis at 17.5 percent, and the other GCC citizens at 16.4 percent.

Meanwhile, the number of other GCC nationals registered in Bahrain’s social insurance system in 2023 reached 535, a decrease of 4.3 percent compared to 2007. Saudis again formed the majority with 71.8 percent, followed by Omanis at 21.5 percent, and the other GCC citizens at 6.7 percent.

In Saudi Arabia, only two other GCC nationals were registered in the pension system in 2023, a decrease of 88.2 percent compared to 2007. Additionally, 6.7 thousand GCC nationals were registered in the social insurance system, an increase of 540.6 percent compared to 2007, with Bahrainis forming the majority at 50.

7 percent, followed by Kuwaitis at 33.4 percent, and the other GCC citizens at 15.9 percent.

In Oman, 59 other GCC nationals were registered in the pension system in 2023, a decrease of 28.3 percent compared to 2007. Emiratis accounted for the majority at 39 percent, followed by Bahrainis at 32.9 percent, and the other GCC citizens at 28.8 percent. Additionally, 193 GCC nationals were registered in the social insurance system, a decrease of 24.3 percent compared to 2007, with Bahrainis forming the majority at 53.4 percent, followed by Saudis at 27.5 percent, and other member states at 19.1 percent.

In Qatar, 1.1 thousand other GCC nationals were registered in the pension system in 2023, a decrease of 18.9 percent compared to 2007. Omanis accounted for the majority at 50.5 percent, followed by Bahrainis at 23.6 percent, and other member states at 25.9 percent.

Additionally, 1.6 thousand GCC nationals were registered in the social insurance system, an increase of 206.3 percent compared to 2007, with Omanis forming the majority at 50.9 percent, followed by Saudis at 33.2 percent, and other member states at 15.9 percent.

In Kuwait, 5.8 thousand GCC nationals from other member states were registered in the pension system in 2023, an increase of 450.8 percent compared to 2007. Saudis formed the majority at 93.5 percent, followed by Omanis at 3.2 percent, and other member states at 3.3 percent.

Additionally, 1.3 thousand GCC nationals were registered in the social insurance system, an increase of 5.9 percent compared to 2007, with Saudis forming the majority at 76.3 percent, followed by Bahrainis at 13.8 percent, and other member states at 9.9 percent.

To encourage GCC nationals to move and work across member states, the Supreme Council approved the recommendations of the Advisory Authority on 20th November 1999 in Riyadh, which included ensuring social security for GCC nationals working outside their home countries or in self-employment.

This was to be achieved through a comprehensive and appropriate social insurance system in each member state, offering the same coverage as for nationals of the host country, or through establishing shared social insurance fund to cover nationals working across GCC member states.

Related Topics

UAE Kuwait Riyadh Oman Qatar Progress Same Bahrain Saudi Arabia November 2019 Market From

Recent Stories

RAK to host Stevie Awards ceremony on February 22

RAK to host Stevie Awards ceremony on February 22

2 minutes ago
 Rashid Al Dhaheri wins second in Formula Regional ..

Rashid Al Dhaheri wins second in Formula Regional Middle East

17 minutes ago
 Minister of Economy spotlights UAE’s competitive ..

Minister of Economy spotlights UAE’s competitive advantages at Davos 2025

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to Turkish President ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to Turkish President over victims of hotel fire

1 hour ago
 SC benches’ jurisdiction: AGP objects to appoint ..

SC benches’ jurisdiction: AGP objects to appointment of amicus curies

1 hour ago
 16.8 thousand GCC nationals registered in pension ..

16.8 thousand GCC nationals registered in pension systems: GCC Statistical Centr ..

2 hours ago
Davos 2025: Collaboration only viable path forward ..

Davos 2025: Collaboration only viable path forward to secure future progress

2 hours ago
 Inaugural ‘Ruwad Pop-Up’ to showcase 25 Emirat ..

Inaugural ‘Ruwad Pop-Up’ to showcase 25 Emirati projects

3 hours ago
 China maintains global leadership in industry for ..

China maintains global leadership in industry for 15th consecutive year

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2025

6 hours ago
 Qatar announces successful facilitation of detaine ..

Qatar announces successful facilitation of detainee swap between US, Afghanista ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East