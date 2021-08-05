17 athletes to represent UAE in Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu World Tour in Miami

MIAMI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2021) The Technical Administration of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJF) approved the Names of athletes who will participate in the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu World Tour, which will start on 8th August, 2021, in Miami, United States (US).

The list of 17 Jiu-Jitsu fighters includes 13 purple and brown belts, most notably Omar Al Suwaidi and Theyab Al Nuaimi in the 56 kilogram (kg) category, Mohammed Al Menhali in the 62 kg category, and Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Sultan Al Hosani, Faraj Al Awlaki and Abdul Rahman Al Barghouti in the 69 kg category, Abdullah Al Junaibi in the 77 kg category, Mahdi Al Awlaki, Saeed Al Haj and Salem Zayed in the 85 kg category, Hamed Al Hinai in the 94 kg category, and Hazza Farhan in the over 90 kg category.

In the brown belt division, the four competitors who will participate are Zayed Al Kathiri and Obaid Al Nuaimi in the 56 kg category, Omar Al Fadhli in the 62 kg category, and Mohammed Al Omari in the 77 kg category.

The UAE team travelled to Miami today from its closed training camp in Los Angeles that began on 28th June, 2021, where its members had their final training session under the supervision of a technical team led by Brazilian Ramon Limos.

Mubarak Al Manhali, Director of the Technical Administration and Head of the UAE Team in the US, said the selected competitors are qualified enough to win medals, especially after the long and productive training camp in Los Angeles, adding they will have a final light training session in Miami tomorrow before the start of the competition on Sunday.