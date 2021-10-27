17 countries confirm participation in 50th Abu Dhabi Grand Slam

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Oct, 2021) Mohamed bin Thaaloob Al Derai, President of UAE Wrestling, Judo and Kickboxing Federation, highlighted the readiness of the UAE to host and organise the 50th Abu Dhabi Grand Slam from 26th to 28th November, 2021, especially with the confirmation of 17 countries as participants in the event.

During a phone call, Al Derai briefed Marius Vizer, President of the International Judo Federation (IJF), about the efforts of the championship’s organising committee to prepare for the event, to be held at Sheikh Zayed sports City.

Vizer congratulated the UAE for its successful measures aimed at containing the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuring the gradual return to normalcy, lauding the related efforts of its government and relevant authorities, as well as the awareness of the Emirati public, which was praised by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Al Derai told Vizer that the championship, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, is guaranteed to be successful, especially in light of the oversight of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the IJF, in addition to the accumulated expertise of Emirati cadres from the federation and supporting committees in organising the championship’s ten previous editions.

The 17 countries that have confirmed their participation so far are Denmark, China, Taiwan, Ukraine, the Czech Republic, Kyrgyzstan, Serbia, Israel, Poland, Slovenia, UK, the IJF Refugee Team, Sweden, France, Ireland, Canada, Romania and Tajikistan.