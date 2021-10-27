UrduPoint.com

17 Countries Confirm Participation In 50th Abu Dhabi Grand Slam

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 04:30 PM

17 countries confirm participation in 50th Abu Dhabi Grand Slam

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Oct, 2021) Mohamed bin Thaaloob Al Derai, President of UAE Wrestling, Judo and Kickboxing Federation, highlighted the readiness of the UAE to host and organise the 50th Abu Dhabi Grand Slam from 26th to 28th November, 2021, especially with the confirmation of 17 countries as participants in the event.

During a phone call, Al Derai briefed Marius Vizer, President of the International Judo Federation (IJF), about the efforts of the championship’s organising committee to prepare for the event, to be held at Sheikh Zayed sports City.

Vizer congratulated the UAE for its successful measures aimed at containing the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuring the gradual return to normalcy, lauding the related efforts of its government and relevant authorities, as well as the awareness of the Emirati public, which was praised by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Al Derai told Vizer that the championship, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, is guaranteed to be successful, especially in light of the oversight of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the IJF, in addition to the accumulated expertise of Emirati cadres from the federation and supporting committees in organising the championship’s ten previous editions.

The 17 countries that have confirmed their participation so far are Denmark, China, Taiwan, Ukraine, the Czech Republic, Kyrgyzstan, Serbia, Israel, Poland, Slovenia, UK, the IJF Refugee Team, Sweden, France, Ireland, Canada, Romania and Tajikistan.

Related Topics

World Sports Israel Ukraine China Canada France UAE Abu Dhabi Ireland United Kingdom Poland Tajikistan Czech Republic Romania Serbia Slovenia Sweden Kyrgyzstan Denmark November Event From Government Refugee

Recent Stories

Animal grazing after last cotton picking can addre ..

Animal grazing after last cotton picking can address pink bollworm problem

5 minutes ago
 Kremlin says no politics in Moldova gas talks

Kremlin says no politics in Moldova gas talks

5 minutes ago
 Saudi could go carbon-neutral before 2060, ministe ..

Saudi could go carbon-neutral before 2060, minister says

5 minutes ago
 The human faces behind Germany's surge in migrants ..

The human faces behind Germany's surge in migrants via Belarus

5 minutes ago
 Australia Pledges 10Mln COVID Vaccine Shots, $93Ml ..

Australia Pledges 10Mln COVID Vaccine Shots, $93Mln Aid to Southeast Asian State ..

19 minutes ago
 OECD Says G20 Countries Must Do More to Meet Clima ..

OECD Says G20 Countries Must Do More to Meet Climate Goals

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.