17 Countries Participate In SCRF 2025
Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2025 | 07:48 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2025) In a region where storytelling is deeply woven into the cultural fabric, the Sharjah Children's Reading Festival (SCRF 2025) returns for its 16th edition with a renewed focus on the authors and illustrators shaping young minds.
This year, 43 renowned and celebrated figures from 17 Arab countries will bring a wide range of perspectives and expertise, from science fiction and adventure to psychology and educational writing, all contributing to a shared commitment to expanding the horizons of Arabic literature for younger readers.
Running from April 23 to May 4 at Expo Centre Sharjah under the theme ‘Dive Into Books’, the festival, organised by the Sharjah Book Authority, invites visitors into an immersive world of ideas and imagination through a rich programme of workshops, panel discussions, and hands-on sessions.
With expert guests shaping the agenda and exploring the opportunities and challenges facing children’s literature today, the festival reinforces Sharjah’s role as a driving force in the Arab world’s cultural and intellectual development.
Recent Stories
17 countries participate in SCRF 2025
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends opening ceremony of Abu Dhabi Global Health ..
ICAO re-elects UAE’s Hamad Al Muhairi as Chair of Aviation Security Panel for ..
EMSTEEL joins 'Make it in the Emirates 2025'
Dubai Chambers explores ways to strengthen economic relations with North Macedon ..
Majlis gatherings living platforms to promote Emirati values
IFZA strengthens strategic partnership with BVMW at Zukunftstag in Berlin
UAE, Japan hold Second Ministerial Meeting of Comprehensive Strategic Partnershi ..
Mansour bin Zayed receives Prosecutor-General of Russian Federation
SEC reviews qualitative results of 10th edition of ACRES
ADNEC Group wins Gold, Silver Investors in People accreditations
Emirates SkyCargo further expands network to Narita International Airport, Japan
More Stories From Middle East
-
17 countries participate in SCRF 20251 minute ago
-
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends opening ceremony of Abu Dhabi Global Health Week 20251 minute ago
-
ICAO re-elects UAE’s Hamad Al Muhairi as Chair of Aviation Security Panel for third consecutive Ye ..2 minutes ago
-
EMSTEEL joins 'Make it in the Emirates 2025'2 minutes ago
-
Dubai Chambers explores ways to strengthen economic relations with North Macedonia2 minutes ago
-
Majlis gatherings living platforms to promote Emirati values2 minutes ago
-
Iraq discusses measures to end UNAMI's mission2 minutes ago
-
IFZA strengthens strategic partnership with BVMW at Zukunftstag in Berlin2 minutes ago
-
UAE, Japan hold Second Ministerial Meeting of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership3 minutes ago
-
Mansour bin Zayed receives Prosecutor-General of Russian Federation3 minutes ago
-
SEC reviews qualitative results of 10th edition of ACRES3 minutes ago
-
UAE’s location offers strategic edge amid changing global trade dynamics: Coface3 minutes ago