17 countries participate in SCRF 2025

Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2025 | 07:48 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2025) In a region where storytelling is deeply woven into the cultural fabric, the Sharjah Children's Reading Festival (SCRF 2025) returns for its 16th edition with a renewed focus on the authors and illustrators shaping young minds.

This year, 43 renowned and celebrated figures from 17 Arab countries will bring a wide range of perspectives and expertise, from science fiction and adventure to psychology and educational writing, all contributing to a shared commitment to expanding the horizons of Arabic literature for younger readers.

Running from April 23 to May 4 at Expo Centre Sharjah under the theme ‘Dive Into Books’, the festival, organised by the Sharjah Book Authority, invites visitors into an immersive world of ideas and imagination through a rich programme of workshops, panel discussions, and hands-on sessions.

With expert guests shaping the agenda and exploring the opportunities and challenges facing children’s literature today, the festival reinforces Sharjah’s role as a driving force in the Arab world’s cultural and intellectual development.

