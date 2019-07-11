UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

17 Dead, 83 Injured In Train Collision In Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 06:45 PM

17 dead, 83 injured in train collision in Pakistan

SADIQABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jul, 2019) Seventeen people were killed and 83 injured when a passenger train collided with a freight train at the at Walhar near Sadiqabad, Punjab, Pakistan.

A police spokesman in the area said police and army teams were involved in the rescue operations and the injured were taken to Sheikh Zayed Hospital and Rahim Yar Khan Military Hospital.

Preliminary information suggest that the collision occurred when the signal was changed from the passenger train track to the line where the freight train stood, leading to the accident.

For his part, Prime Minister Imran Khan has instructed Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Minister of Railways, to take urgent steps to improve railway infrastructure and ensure safety standards.

Related Topics

Pakistan Accident Injured Imran Khan Prime Minister Army Police Punjab Rashid Rahim Yar Khan Sadiqabad From

Recent Stories

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues 2 days po ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 35 point to close at ..

4 minutes ago

Russia Has Never Rejected Any Format on Donbas Set ..

4 minutes ago

Damascus Ready for Constitutional Commission Since ..

4 minutes ago

CDA gears up process of inquires, imposes penaltie ..

4 minutes ago

610 officials screened at health camp

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.