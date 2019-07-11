17 dead, 83 injured in train collision in Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

SADIQABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jul, 2019) Seventeen people were killed and 83 injured when a passenger train collided with a freight train at the at Walhar near Sadiqabad, Punjab, Pakistan.

A police spokesman in the area said police and army teams were involved in the rescue operations and the injured were taken to Sheikh Zayed Hospital and Rahim Yar Khan Military Hospital.

Preliminary information suggest that the collision occurred when the signal was changed from the passenger train track to the line where the freight train stood, leading to the accident.

For his part, Prime Minister Imran Khan has instructed Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Minister of Railways, to take urgent steps to improve railway infrastructure and ensure safety standards.