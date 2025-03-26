17 martyred, dozens wounded in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2025) GAZA, 25th March, 2025 (WAM) – Seventeen Palestinians, including children and women, were martyred and dozens wounded early Tuesday morning as a result of Israeli airstrikes targeting homes and tents of displaced persons in the Gaza Strip.

Since March 18, the number of Palestinian martyrs has reached 750, with 1,400 wounded — the majority of them women and children — amid ongoing airstrikes by warplanes, drones, and artillery on homes, facilities, hospitals, displacement tents, vehicles, and gatherings of Palestinians in Gaza.