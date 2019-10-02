UrduPoint.com
170 Countries Taking Part In 18th UNIDO General Conference In Abu Dhabi: Suhail Al Mazrouei

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Oct, 2019) The UAE capital is set to host the 18th General Conference of the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation, UNIDO, with the participation of 800 ministers, officials and representatives from 170 member states, revealed Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, on Wednesday.

The UAE Minister of Energy and Industry lead a press briefing detailing the agenda of the general conference, which will take place from 3rd to 7th November at Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi.

Al Mazrouei noted, "Abu Dhabi is very much looking forward to welcoming ministers and representatives of UNIDO’s 170 member countries to the General Conference, as well as the special conference on 2nd November for the Least Developed Countries, LDCs."

The UNIDO General Conference takes place every two years to determine the guidelines and policies of the Organisation, and approve its budget and working programmes.

"This is only the fourth time that UNIDO will hold its General Conference outside its home base of Vienna since its establishment in 1985, and the first time it will be held in the MENA region, so we consider it a great privilege to host this important gathering," said the minister.

"Hosting the conference will support the UAE's efforts to establish itself as a global platform and open laboratory for the applications of the Fourth Industrial Revolution," he noted, adding, "It provides a unique opportunity to showcase our success in developing an advanced manufacturing base in a short time-span and will highlight how the UAE has made the adoption of 4IR technologies central to its economic development, for example, through the UAE Strategy for the Fourth Industrial Revolution."

Al Mazrouei went on to say that the upcoming conference will provide UAE industrial companies with the opportunity to review their capabilities and their potential to strengthen their presence within evolving global value chains, while opening the door for these companies to forge new partnerships and alliances across the world.

"We will further use this global stage to highlight a number of initiatives, including our commitment to empowering women and engaging youth to play a key role in leading the future development of our industrial sector, as well as our efforts to spreading global prosperity and limiting the negative impact of industry on the environment," he continued.

The conference will also provide LDCs with the opportunity to acquire the knowledge needed to develop their industrial sectors, as well as to interact with the GMIS platform to enhance their knowledge of the opportunities afforded by Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies.

He went on to highlight the UAE's strong ties with the UN, adding that the country has been fully committed to supporting the UN's agenda of spreadin peach and prosperity around the world, respect for international laws and norms, and promoting sustainable development at the global level.

Al Mazrouei highlighted the UAE's strategy to advance the industrial sector based on knowledge and innovation, adding that this is "very much aligned with UNIDO's mandate".

"As part of this strategy, the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, is to position the UAE at the forefront of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, 4IR, and to apply this technology to every area of the UAE economy."

The UAE and UNIDO has forged a close working relationship, resulting in the launch of the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit, GMIS, a joint initiative between the UAE Ministry of Energy and Industry and UNIDO.

Al Mazrouei noted the UAE's Strategy for the Fourth Industrial Revolution to support efforts to build a sustainable and advanced industrial base. The strategy, he explained, aims to strengthen the country’s position as a global hub for the Fourth Industrial Revolution and contribute to a competitive national economy based on knowledge, innovation and future technological applications that integrate physical, digital and dynamic technologies.

"This strategy embodies the government's ambition to become a global model of how to proactively addressing future challenges, and adapting the technologies and tools provided by the Fourth Industrial Revolution to serve society and achieve happiness and well-being for all citizens," he explained.

"Another initiative," Al Mazrouei continued, "is the Dubai 3D Printing Strategy, launched in April 2016 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to strengthen the UAE and Dubai's position as a leading hub for 3D printing technology. Under this plan, by 2030, 25 percent of buildings in Dubai are expected to rely on this emerging technology during construction."

Commenting on the industrial sector's current contribution to the UAE economy, Al Mazrouei noted that the sector contribution to the UAE's GDP is currently at nine percent, and is rising. "Industrial activity increased by 4.8 percent during 2017 alone, so the industrial sector is certainly one of the main engines of our economic development and plays a pivotal role in boosting the country's GDP."

