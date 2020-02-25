171 teams confirm participation in Gov Games 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A total of 171 teams have confirmed their participation in the upcoming Gov Games 2020 as interaction and excitement continues to grow among organizations throughout the country ahead of the event

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2020) A total of 171 teams have confirmed their participation in the upcoming Gov Games 2020 as interaction and excitement continues to grow among organizations throughout the country ahead of the event.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, and organised by the Executive Council of Dubai in cooperation with the Dubai Sports Council, the third edition comprises obstacles including a series of creative and innovative competitions that will be held from the 18th to 21st of March, 2020 at Kite Beach in Dubai.

This year's edition of the event, which celebrates the theme, 'One team, One spirit,' will see teams competing against one another as they are presented with numerous mental and physical challenges that aim to redefine what is possible, exceed perceived strength, enhance determination, promote diversity, celebrate teamwork, and spread excellency and tolerance among government employees and participants from around the world.

Gov Games 2020 will also witness the introduction of a new exciting challenge that gives international cities the chance to compete and be the champion of the new ‘Battle of the Cities’ category, while local and Federal government entities will race to victory for the local title.

The overwhelming response from the participants reflects the commitment of government entities to contribute to the vision of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed to inspire and connect people in order to overcome obstacles and achieve accomplishments that reinforce the leading international position of Dubai and the UAE as this edition of the games is set to feature the participation of 135 local government teams consisting of 99 men’s teams and 36 women’s teams.

The launch of the new ‘Battle of the Cities’ category will welcome teams representing cities from the United States, France, Sweden, Australia, Russia, Spain, Chile, Argentina, Norway, Greece, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Thailand, Armenia, South Korea, South Africa, Mexico, Costa Rica, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, Morocco and the United Arab Emirates.

Now in its third edition, Gov Games continues to reflect the UAE's vision to inspire people to come together and work closely towards achieving mutual objectives--marked by the positive results that it has created in the last few years and success in positioning the event at the top of the emirate's sports agenda.