UrduPoint.com

17,208 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered In Past 24 Hours: MoHAP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 05:15 PM

17,208 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Nov, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 17,208 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered during the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 21,835,103 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 220.

77 doses per 100 people.

The vaccination drive is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.

Related Topics

Immunity All

Recent Stories

Virtuzone launches MENA region’s first e-commerc ..

Virtuzone launches MENA region’s first e-commerce accelerator programme

1 hour ago
 Details of official UAE Golden Jubilee celebration ..

Details of official UAE Golden Jubilee celebrations in Hatta revealed

1 hour ago
 FNC participates in IPU Forum of Women Parliamenta ..

FNC participates in IPU Forum of Women Parliamentarians in Madrid

2 hours ago
 UAE announces 60 new COVID-19 cases, 79 recoveries ..

UAE announces 60 new COVID-19 cases, 79 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

2 hours ago
 &#039;National Programme for Coders&#039;, &#039;S ..

&#039;National Programme for Coders&#039;, &#039;Snap&#039; to empower Emirati s ..

2 hours ago
 UAE, China sign Memorandum of Mutual Recognition o ..

UAE, China sign Memorandum of Mutual Recognition of Economic Operator

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.