1,726 Emiratis get keys to their new homes under Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Oct, 2021) The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, through the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, has announced the delivery of newly constructed homes to 1,726 UAE nationals across the emirates of Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah and Ajman.

Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said that the programme will continue offering eligible Emirati citizens keys to their new homes, as per the approved lists, noting that the new batch of villas to be delivered includes 888 units in Bateen Al Samar, Ras Al Khaimah, 497 in Al Muntazi, Ajman, and 341 in Al Khawaneej, Dubai, totalling over AED 2 billion.

He affirmed that these plans show the extent of the UAE leadership's support to its people, and their dedicated efforts to ensure family stability and better quality of life across the UAE community.

He explained that the new residential projects have been designed as per the highest standards in terms of facilities, infrastructure and services.

Al Mazrouei further noted that the UAE launched a number of ambitious initiatives aimed at optimising house models to cut construction cost and improve the lifespans of units, as well as providing for the future needs of citizens in terms of financing options and solutions, through partnerships with Emirates Development Bank and several other national banks.

The study of housing applications is carried out according to model, which determines needs based on specific rates, with 40 percent going to financial aspects and 30 percent to each of the social and housing aspects, in line with applicable laws and regulations and laws, he continued.