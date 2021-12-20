UrduPoint.com

17,692 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During Past 24 Hours: MoHAP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 05:30 PM

17,692 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 17,692 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 22,316,734 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 225.

64 doses per 100 people.

The vaccination drive is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.

Related Topics

Immunity All

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Special Services Group Participates ..

Pakistan Navy Special Services Group Participates In Bilateral Exercise Ayyildiz ..

2 minutes ago
 Renewable energy and innovation at forefront of di ..

Renewable energy and innovation at forefront of discussions as Middle East’s f ..

6 minutes ago
 OPEC daily basket price stands at $74.23 a barrel ..

OPEC daily basket price stands at $74.23 a barrel Friday

21 minutes ago
 England in a spin: Five things we learned from the ..

England in a spin: Five things we learned from the Adelaide Test

10 minutes ago
 Death toll in Philippines typhoon surges to 375: n ..

Death toll in Philippines typhoon surges to 375: national police

10 minutes ago
 Domestic violence 'almost satanic' says pope

Domestic violence 'almost satanic' says pope

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.