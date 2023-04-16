UrduPoint.com

$17.7 Bn In Brazilian Food Exports To 22 Arab Countries In 2022: UAE International Investors Council

Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2023 | 07:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2023) Dr. Jamal bin Saif Al Jarwan, Secretary General of the UAE International Investors Council (UAEIIC), said that Brazil is a significant actor in the worldwide economy, and one of the world's major producers and exporters of food.


In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Al Jarwan said that Brazil's food products industry revenue amounted to over $100 billion in 2022, noting that the South American nation is the largest important supplier of halal food to the Arab world, with $17.7 billion in exports to 22 Arab countries in 2022.

“Brazil is at the top of the Council's priority list as an important investment destination to expand in Latin American countries by linking together business owners from both sides to make a difference on the path of economic and trade cooperation and qualitative investments,” he added.

