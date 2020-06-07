178 DEWA Academy students continue remote learning using latest smart systems

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jun, 2020) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, has confirmed that its 178 students, enrolled in the 2019-2020 academic at DEWA Academy, continue distance learning efficiently using the best vocational education programmes with the help of 25 instructors and engineers, in addition to the administrative staff.

To achieve this, the academy uses the latest solutions and systems for smart and interactive learning, including LMS and TEAMS from microsoft and Cisco Webex, which are linked to the UAE Ministry of Education’s distance learning applications, and in collaboration with Pearson BTECH UK.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, said that DEWA’s advanced digital infrastructure has helped to continue the educational process at DEWA Academy remotely, according to the highest international standards amid the exceptional circumstances of the COVID-19 outbreak, to protect the health and safety of students, staff, and society as a whole.

Dr. Yousef Al Akraf, Executive Vice President of business Support and Human Resources at DEWA, noted that DEWA Academy is a quality addition to the vocational and technical education in Dubai.

In addition to the remote learning programme, DEWA Academy has designed a four-week intensive training course for the 57 final-year students who will graduate in July.

The maximum number of participants in every training is 10 students to ensure physical distancing.

DEWA Academy’s curriculum is based on three disciplines that include Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and Operations and Maintenance Engineering. The Academy offers technical and vocational education courses in English, in addition to other subjects from the Ministry of Education curriculum. These include Arabic, Islamic, English, Social studies, Chemistry, Biology, and Physics. Students also receive a 4-level Microsoft Office Specialist certificate.

Graduates receive the 12th Grade certificate approved by the Ministry of Education, and attested by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai. Graduates also receive a certificate from the Pearson BTECH UK for technical/vocational curriculum. This is equivalent to level 4 at the UAE National Qualifications Authority. After completing their studies, graduates are employed at DEWA’s different divisions according to their specialisations and DEWA’s needs.