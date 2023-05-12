UrduPoint.com

17,868 Active Licenses In Ras Al Khaimah By End Of Q1-23

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2023 | 10:45 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th May, 2023) RAS AL KHAIMAH, 12th May, 2023 (WAM) –The RAK Department of Economic Development, had 17,868 active licenses by the end of Q1-2023, 2.1 % up from 17,506 at the same time last year, according to a report by the DED's Commercial Affairs Department.

According to the distribution of these licenses by type of economic activity sector, the wholesale and retail trade sector obtained 38.4% of the total number of valid licenses, followed by the construction sector with 15.74%, the manufacturing industries sector in third with 11.84%, and the accommodation and food services sector in fourth. by roughly 10%.

The number of new commercial licenses grew by 1% in comparison to the same quarter last year, according to Amina Qahtan, Director of the Department of Commercial Affairs.

