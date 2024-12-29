179 confirmed dead out of 181 aboard in South Korean plane crash in Muan

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Dec, 2024) A passenger jet carrying 181 people belly-landed and exploded at an airport in South Korea's southwestern county of Muan on Sunday, killing 179 with two others having been rescued, authorities said.

According to the South Korean Yonhap news Agency, the accident happened at around 9 a.m.

when the Jeju Air plane, carrying 175 passengers and six crew members, veered off the runway while landing at Muan International Airport in the Muan county, South Jeolla Province, about 288 kilometres southwest of Seoul.

Acting President Choi Sang-mok declared a seven-day national mourning period, effective starting Sunday. It will last until midnight on Saturday.