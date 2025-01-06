Open Menu

17th Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Festival To Commence Tomorrow

Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2025 | 11:15 PM

17th Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Festival to commence tomorrow

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2025) The 17th edition of the Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Festival kicks off tomorrow at Dubai International Endurance City (DIEC) in Seeh Al Salam and will continue until January 11.

Jointly organised by the Dubai Equestrian Club and the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation, the Festival stands as a pinnacle event on the UAE's endurance calendar, featuring a stellar field of both Emirati and international riders.

The Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Festival features four distinct rides. The series commences with the 101-kilometer Dubai Crown Prince Ride for Ladies on Tuesday. This is followed by the 101-kilometer Dubai Crown Prince Ride for Private Stables, which traverses the same challenging course on Wednesday.

The third ride in the programme is the 120km Yamamah Endurance Cup for Mares, scheduled for Thursday. It culminates with the final and prestigious Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Cup, sponsored by Emaar Properties. This fourth 120km showpiece event will take place on Saturday.

Ahmed Al Kaabi, Deputy Geneal Manager of the Dubai Equestrian Club, said in a statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) that the 2025 Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Festival will be a standout edition, with more than 800 horses participating in its various races.

He added that the festival is a significant event in the world of endurance racing due to its association with H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. “It holds a prestigious and high-ranking position in the international endurance racing calendar.”

Dr. Ghanem Al Hajri, Secretary-General of the UAE Equestrian Federation, stated that the festival holds special significance in the endurance racing Calendar in the country. He noted that many riders are keen to participate in this major sporting event, which includes various categories over the course of four consecutive days. This has led to growing interest in the festival year after year.

Related Topics

World UAE Dubai Rashid Same January Event

Recent Stories

Arab Plast 2025 kicks off tomorrow in Dubai

Arab Plast 2025 kicks off tomorrow in Dubai

3 minutes ago
 17th Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Festival to comm ..

17th Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Festival to commence tomorrow

3 minutes ago
 President Asif Ali Zardari congratulates Sohail Ad ..

President Asif Ali Zardari congratulates Sohail Adnan on winning British Junior ..

19 minutes ago
 Young man killed in clash over blowing horn, parki ..

Young man killed in clash over blowing horn, parking bike in street

19 minutes ago
 PM felicitates Sohail Adnan on winning British Jun ..

PM felicitates Sohail Adnan on winning British Junior Squash Championship

19 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed names MBRU’s College of Nurs ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed names MBRU’s College of Nursing and Midwifery after Sheikh ..

33 minutes ago
Department of Economic Development launches 'Regis ..

Department of Economic Development launches 'Registration and Licensing Authorit ..

33 minutes ago
 Expo Khorfakkan attracted over 900,000 visitors in ..

Expo Khorfakkan attracted over 900,000 visitors in 2024

48 minutes ago
 Continuity in dialogue with PTI to help resolve po ..

Continuity in dialogue with PTI to help resolve political issues: Minister for ..

29 minutes ago
 Sindh Senior Minister for Information, Sharjeel In ..

Sindh Senior Minister for Information, Sharjeel Inam Memon condoles demise of se ..

29 minutes ago
 Diamer-Bhasha Dam victim’s’ issues need urgent ..

Diamer-Bhasha Dam victim’s’ issues need urgent resolution: Anti-Corruption M ..

29 minutes ago
 HC Vice Admiral (R) Faisal Rasul Lodhi presents cr ..

HC Vice Admiral (R) Faisal Rasul Lodhi presents credentials to President of Mald ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East