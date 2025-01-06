17th Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Festival To Commence Tomorrow
Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2025 | 11:15 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2025) The 17th edition of the Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Festival kicks off tomorrow at Dubai International Endurance City (DIEC) in Seeh Al Salam and will continue until January 11.
Jointly organised by the Dubai Equestrian Club and the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation, the Festival stands as a pinnacle event on the UAE's endurance calendar, featuring a stellar field of both Emirati and international riders.
The Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Festival features four distinct rides. The series commences with the 101-kilometer Dubai Crown Prince Ride for Ladies on Tuesday. This is followed by the 101-kilometer Dubai Crown Prince Ride for Private Stables, which traverses the same challenging course on Wednesday.
The third ride in the programme is the 120km Yamamah Endurance Cup for Mares, scheduled for Thursday. It culminates with the final and prestigious Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Cup, sponsored by Emaar Properties. This fourth 120km showpiece event will take place on Saturday.
Ahmed Al Kaabi, Deputy Geneal Manager of the Dubai Equestrian Club, said in a statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) that the 2025 Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Festival will be a standout edition, with more than 800 horses participating in its various races.
He added that the festival is a significant event in the world of endurance racing due to its association with H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. “It holds a prestigious and high-ranking position in the international endurance racing calendar.”
Dr. Ghanem Al Hajri, Secretary-General of the UAE Equestrian Federation, stated that the festival holds special significance in the endurance racing Calendar in the country. He noted that many riders are keen to participate in this major sporting event, which includes various categories over the course of four consecutive days. This has led to growing interest in the festival year after year.
