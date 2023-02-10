UrduPoint.com

17th Forum Of UAE Ambassadors And Representatives Of Missions Abroad Concludes

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2023 | 06:45 PM

17th Forum of UAE Ambassadors and Representatives of Missions Abroad concludes

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2023) The four-day 17th Forum of UAE Ambassadors and Representatives of Missions Abroad concluded yesterday after being held from 6th to 9th February, with ministers, senior officials, ambassadors, and heads of UAE missions abroad in attendance.

The forum was held as part of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation's efforts to enhance dialogue and engagement with the country's ambassadors abroad, exchange views and discuss developments on various regional and international issues, coordinate and unify efforts to achieve the aspirations of the UAE’s leadership, and further enhance the UAE diplomatic field.

The forum was attended by ministers, ambassadors and heads of UAE missions abroad, senior officials, and directors of departments of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, as well as representatives of UAE Government institutions and agencies from different fields to discuss important issues.

The forum addressed key topics related to foreign policy, economics, culture, innovation, industry, advanced science, climate action and the UAE's hosting of COP28, in addition to regional and international events, issues, and developments.

Participants in the forum also discussed key achievements of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and major milestones in its work. The forum serves to promote dialogue between senior UAE diplomats and officials at home in various sectors to enhance cooperation between entities and build upon current achievements to ensure continued success.

Related Topics

Exchange UAE February From Government Industry

Recent Stories

27 UAE aid planes sent to Syria, Türkiye under &# ..

27 UAE aid planes sent to Syria, Türkiye under &#039;Gallant Knight/2&#039; ope ..

47 minutes ago
 Breakbulk Middle East 2023 unites top decision-mak ..

Breakbulk Middle East 2023 unites top decision-makers through Breakbulk Global S ..

2 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives team from Khalifa Centr ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives team from Khalifa Centre for Genetic Engineering and ..

2 hours ago
 International Defence Conference 2023 to attract p ..

International Defence Conference 2023 to attract prominent global leaders from d ..

2 hours ago
 Japan to send relief aid to quake-hit Syria

Japan to send relief aid to quake-hit Syria

2 hours ago
 Komal Rizvi opens up about sufferings and abusive ..

Komal Rizvi opens up about sufferings and abusive marriage

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.