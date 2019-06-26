UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

17th IRENA Council Meeting Concludes In Abu Dhabi

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 03:30 PM

17th IRENA Council meeting concludes in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jun, 2019) The 17th meeting of the International Renewable Energy Agency, IRENA, Council concluded today in Abu Dhabi.

Chaired by Luxembourg, the event marked the first official Council meeting hosted by Francesco La Camera, newly appointed Director-General of IRENA.

Over the course of two days, around 360 government representatives from 116 countries discussed the challenges facing the deployment of renewable energy solutions and facilitate multilateral cooperation among IRENA members. Key topics included innovations for a renewable-powered future, the roadmap for a global energy transformation and related socioeconomic trends, and the decentralised use of renewables for energy access and sustainable development.

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said, "Over the past decade, IRENA has evolved from its humble beginnings to become a leading voice in the United Nations, a reliable supporter of relevant regional bodies, and a source of strategic insights to policymakers to raise their ambitions for the development of renewables."

"IRENA membership has grown to include nearly all countries of the world. There is little doubt today that the agency is indeed a success story," he added.

Dr. Nawal Al-Hosany, Permanent Representative of the UAE to IRENA, welcomed the delegates to the UAE and reiterated the country’s steadfast commitment to supporting IRENA in its mission to promote the widespread adoption of renewable energy.

"Renewable energy plays an integral role in our global fight against climate change. The UAE is proud to be among the frontrunners in decarbonising the world. In only 10 years, we have tapped into the vast solar resources that are available to us and increased our installed renewable energy capacity from 0 MW to 589 MW, with more than 2,700 MW in the pipeline," Dr. Al-Hosany stated.

She added, "Every country has a different starting point, and hence requires a different set of tools, policies, and market signals to ensure the smooth and sustainable transformation of the energy sector. IRENA is dedicated to assisting its members on their journey to implement renewables."

On the sidelines of the meeting, the UAE Ministry of education and IRENA signed an agreement to incorporate renewable energy and sustainable development into the curriculum. The new partnership will engage future generations in climate action.

Related Topics

World United Nations Education UAE Abu Dhabi Luxembourg Market Event All From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

MoHR launches campaign " We the Future" in collabo ..

15 minutes ago

Textile exports earn $12.315bln in 11 months

15 minutes ago

EAEU May Sign Free Trade Zone Deals With Israel, E ..

16 minutes ago

FIEDMC grants 11 Int'l and local companies "Zone ..

12 minutes ago

Local POL production dips 6.3% in 10 months of 201 ..

11 minutes ago

Italy public deficit down slightly in Q1

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.