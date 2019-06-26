17th IRENA Council meeting concludes in Abu Dhabi

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jun, 2019) The 17th meeting of the International Renewable Energy Agency, IRENA, Council concluded today in Abu Dhabi.

Chaired by Luxembourg, the event marked the first official Council meeting hosted by Francesco La Camera, newly appointed Director-General of IRENA.

Over the course of two days, around 360 government representatives from 116 countries discussed the challenges facing the deployment of renewable energy solutions and facilitate multilateral cooperation among IRENA members. Key topics included innovations for a renewable-powered future, the roadmap for a global energy transformation and related socioeconomic trends, and the decentralised use of renewables for energy access and sustainable development.

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said, "Over the past decade, IRENA has evolved from its humble beginnings to become a leading voice in the United Nations, a reliable supporter of relevant regional bodies, and a source of strategic insights to policymakers to raise their ambitions for the development of renewables."

"IRENA membership has grown to include nearly all countries of the world. There is little doubt today that the agency is indeed a success story," he added.

Dr. Nawal Al-Hosany, Permanent Representative of the UAE to IRENA, welcomed the delegates to the UAE and reiterated the country’s steadfast commitment to supporting IRENA in its mission to promote the widespread adoption of renewable energy.

"Renewable energy plays an integral role in our global fight against climate change. The UAE is proud to be among the frontrunners in decarbonising the world. In only 10 years, we have tapped into the vast solar resources that are available to us and increased our installed renewable energy capacity from 0 MW to 589 MW, with more than 2,700 MW in the pipeline," Dr. Al-Hosany stated.

She added, "Every country has a different starting point, and hence requires a different set of tools, policies, and market signals to ensure the smooth and sustainable transformation of the energy sector. IRENA is dedicated to assisting its members on their journey to implement renewables."

On the sidelines of the meeting, the UAE Ministry of education and IRENA signed an agreement to incorporate renewable energy and sustainable development into the curriculum. The new partnership will engage future generations in climate action.