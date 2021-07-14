17th Liwa Date Festival opens tomorrow

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2021) The 17th Edition of the Liwa Date Festival will kick off tomorrow, at Liwa city in Al Dhafra region, Abu Dhabi, from 15th to 25th July, 2021.

The festival, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, is organised by the Cultural Programmes and Heritage Festivals Committee - Abu Dhabi.

The activities of the festival will be limited to date and fruit competitions, and the model farm and the most beautiful handicraft. Due to the exceptional circumstances caused by COVID-19, visitors will not be allowed to attend the festival.

Major-General Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police and Chairman of the Cultural Programmes and Heritage Festivals Committee - Abu Dhabi, said that the festival embodies the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founder of the agricultural renaissance in the UAE, and the one who laid down the foundations for the expansion and development of the agricultural sector.

He added that "Sheikh Zayed also greatly valued the historical status of the palm tree; this tree that was glorified by the Holy Books, and is rightly deserving its esteemed status in the local and international world heritage arenas."

Throughout the history of the UAE, the palm tree remained a national and heritage symbol and a major source of food security. The wise leadership further embedded the status of the palm tree amongst the people of the UAE through the creation of a strong and sustainable agricultural infrastructure, which also contributed to strengthening human connectedness with the earth.

In his turn, Eissa Saif Al Mazrouei, Deputy Chairman, Cultural Programmes and Heritage Festivals Committee - Abu Dhabi, said that the festival received sponsorship and support from 15 government and private entities, particularly national institutions which support projects that preserve UAE heritage.

The festival will include 22 competitions; 11 Ratab Mazayna with participation from farmers in the various emirates of the country, 7 fruit competitions, which are open to state farmers and those interested in home and garden farming, 3 competitions for the model farm (eastern and western Liwa and the cities of Al Dhafra), and the most beautiful handicraft competition targeting creators and owners of traditional crafts.

For his part, Obaid Khalfan Al Mazrouei, Director of Events and Communication Department at the Committee, said that the festival will be held over two separate periods; 15th to 18th July and 22nd to 25th July 2021, inclusive of the Eid Al-Adha holiday.

He added that receipt of submissions will be done according to the designated days per the announced schedule, from 8:00 to 15:00. The judging process will begin immediately after that, and the results will be on the second day announced directly through the social media platforms of the Cultural Programs and Heritage Festivals Committee - Abu Dhabi, and on various media.

Comprehensive measures will be in in place to protect the health of participants, including COVID-19 countermeasures. Participants will have to present a COVID-19 vaccination certificate and negative COVID-19 test results through Alhosn App no more than 48 hours ahead.

Al Mazrouei explained that the first day of the competition will witness the Ratab Al-Dabbas Mazayna, for which 25 prizes worth AED446,000 were allocated, and the competition for the largest A'adj, for which 15 prizes were allocated at a total value of AED234,000.

All results will be announced on 25th July, at which time 15 prizes will be awarded (five for each category) worth a total of AED2,025.