17th Liwa Date Festival to start July 15

LIWA, Abu Dhabi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jul, 2021) The 17th Liwa date Festival will be held on July 15 - 25, with expanded prizes worth over AED8 million.

The festival, which will be held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, celebrates the UAE’s culture and heritage and support local agriculture.

The event will be closed to visitors and activities will be limited. Comprehensive measures will be in in place to protect the health of participants, including COVID-19 countermeasures.

Eissa Saif Al Mazrouei, the Deputy Chairman of the Cultural Programmes & Heritage Festivals Committee, said 22 competitions will be organised during the festival.

The event is an opportunity to shed light on the significance of palm trees in the Emirati heritage while tasting some half-ripe Ratab dates.