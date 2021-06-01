UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

17th OPEC And Non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting Welcomes Positive Performance Of Participating Countries In DoC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 10:30 PM

17th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting welcomes positive performance of participating countries in DoC

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jun, 2021) The 17th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting (ONOMM), held via videoconference, concluded on Tuesday, 1 June 2021.

The Meeting noted the ongoing strengthening of market fundamentals, with oil demand showing clear signs of improvement and OECD stocks falling as the economic recovery continued in most parts of the world as vaccination programmes accelerated.

The Meeting welcomed the positive performance of Participating Countries in the Declaration of Cooperation (DoC). Overall conformity to the production adjustments was 114% in April (including Mexico), reinforcing the trend of high conformity by Participating Countries.

In view of current oil market fundamentals and the consensus on its outlook, the Meeting: Reaffirmed the existing commitment of the participating countries in the DoC to a stable market in the mutual interest of producing nations; the efficient, economic and secure supply to consumers; and a fair return on invested capital.

Reconfirmed the existing commitment of the 10th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting in April 2020, amended in June, September, and December 2020, as well as in January and April 2021 to gradually return 2 million barrels a day (mb/d) of the adjustments to the market, with the pace being determined according to market conditions.

Reiterated the critical importance of adhering to full conformity, and taking advantage of the extension of the compensation period until the end of September 2021, as requested by some underperforming countries. Compensation plans should be submitted in accordance with the statement of the 15th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting.

Reconfirmed the decision made at the 15th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting with regards to production adjustments for the month of July 2021, given the observed market fundamentals.

Emphasised the need to continue to consult and closely monitor market fundamentals and maintain the monthly OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meetings until the end of the decision made at the 10th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting on 12 April 2020.

The 18th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting is scheduled for 1 July 2021.

Related Topics

World Oil Mexico January April June July September December Stocks 2020 Market Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Electronic Security Centre launches new ‘T ..

8 minutes ago

RTA launches maiden journey on Dubai Investment Pa ..

8 minutes ago

Sharjah to dispatch trade mission to Russia

9 minutes ago

UAE making progress in implementing green hydrogen ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Skills National Competition empowers yout ..

2 hours ago

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Minister of State for For ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.