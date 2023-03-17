UrduPoint.com

17th Sheikh Zayed Book Award Announces Shortlists

Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2023 | 06:00 PM

17th Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces shortlists

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2023) The Sheikh Zayed Book Award (SZBA) at the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), has announced the shortlists for the Translation, Arab Culture in Other Languages, and Publishing & Technology categories for its 17th edition.

The Arab Culture in Other Languages shortlist comprises five submissions, while the Translation category consists of three nominated works and the Publishing & Technology category features three publishing houses.

The five entries in English, French and Spanish on the shortlist for the Arab Culture in Other Languages category are: “The Rise of the Arabic Book” by German author Beatrice Gruendler, published in English by Harvard University Press in 2020; “The Arabic Freud: Psychoanalysis and islam in Modern Egypt” by Egyptian author Omnia El Shakry, published in English by Princeton University Press in 2017; “De l’autre côté des croisades: L’Islam entre croisés et Mongols” by French author Gabriel Martinez Gros, published in French by Passés Composés in 2021; “L’invention du cadi. La justice des musulmans, des juifs et des chrétiens aux premiers siècles de l’islam” by French historian Mathieu Tillier, published in French by Editions de la Sorbonne in 2017; and “Los moriscos antiguos murcianos: Expulsión, vuelta y permanencia (1609-1634)” by Spanish author José Pascual Martínez, issued in Spanish by Publicacions de la Universitat de Valencia in 2022.

Selected from of a longlist of 11 entries, the shortlisted works for the Translation category are: Abdelaziz Chebil’s (Tunisia), translation from French to Arabic of “Sarraq al-Kalimat: Bahth fi al-Intihal wa-Eilm at-Tahleel al-Nafsani wal-Fikr (Voleurs De Mots: Essai Sur Le Plagiat, La Psychanalyse et La Pensée)" by Michel Schneider, published by Dar Zayneb Publishing in 2022; Dr. Lhoussine Banouhachim’s (Morocco), translation from French to Arabic of “Al-Imbratoriya al-Khatabiya: Sinaat al-Khutaba wal-Hajaj (L’Empire Rhétorique: Rhétorique et Argumentation)” by Chaim Perelman, published by Dar Alkitab Aljadeed in 2022; and Chokri Al Saadi’s (Tunisia), translation from English to Arabic of “Al-Ibara wa-al-Mi’na: Dirasat fi Nathariyat al-A’amal al-Lughawiya (Expression and Meaning: Studies in the Theory of Speech Acts)” by John R. Searle, published by the Ministry of Cultural Affairs - Tunisian Institute for Translation in 2021.

In the Publishing & Technology category, three publishing houses made it onto the shortlist: Sindbad Publishing from France, ElAin Publishing from Egypt, and The Institute of Arabic Manuscripts from Egypt.

This year’s edition of the Award saw the Arab Culture in Other Languages category receive 186 nominations, the Translation category receive 230 nominations, and the Publishing & Technology category receive 53 nominations.

Related Topics

Technology Egypt France German Abu Dhabi Sur Valencia Tunisia Morocco From Arab

Recent Stories

PSL 2023 Play-off 3 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar ..

PSL 2023 Play-off 3 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Score, History, Who Will ..

5 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi attends closing ceremony of IATUL ..

Bodour Al Qasimi attends closing ceremony of IATUL Conference 2023

6 minutes ago
 DEWA adds 26 local, international awards, sets wor ..

DEWA adds 26 local, international awards, sets world record in 2022

21 minutes ago
 Emirates National Schools, Uzbek Ministry of Educa ..

Emirates National Schools, Uzbek Ministry of Education sign cooperation agreemen ..

36 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed opens Sharjah Herita ..

Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed opens Sharjah Heritage Days in Mleiha

51 minutes ago
 UN Security Council unanimously adopts resolutions ..

UN Security Council unanimously adopts resolutions on Afghanistan coordinated by ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.