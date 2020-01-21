18 clubs from 9 Arab countries will compete in AWST 2020’s team sports events

The fifth edition of the Arab Women Sports Tournament, AWST 2020, organised by Sharjah Women’s Sports, SWS, from February 2nd–12th in Sharjah, will see 18 clubs from nine countries compete in two team sports: basketball and volleyball.

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2020) The fifth edition of the Arab Women Sports Tournament, AWST 2020, organised by Sharjah Women’s Sports, SWS, from February 2nd–12th in Sharjah, will see 18 clubs from nine countries compete in two team sports: basketball and volleyball.

Starting on 3rd February , the basketball competitions will feature teams representing the UAE’s Sharjah Women’s Sports Club, Al Fuheis Club (Jordan), Al Fatat Sport Club (Kuwait), Groupement Sportif des Petroliers (Algeria), Riffa Sports Club (Bahrain), Al-Sahel Sports Club (Syria), Sporting Club (Egypt), Elite Athletic Club (Saudi Arabia), Al Amal Sportif and Al Watan Al Qabali from Tunisia.

The volleyball competitions, also starting on 3rd February, will see the participation of the Sharjah Women’s Sports Club and Al Wasl Sports Club from the UAE, De La Salle from Jordan, Groupement Sportif des Pétroliers from Algeria, Al Ahli Club from Bahrain, Taldara Club from Syria, Sporting Club from Egypt, Saudi Club from the KSA and Club Sportif Sfaxien from Tunisia.

The training sessions and competitions in both basketball and volleyball will be held on the grounds of SWS, University of Sharjah, American University of Sharjah, Sharjah Youth (Wasit), Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah, and Sharjah Sports Club (Samnan).

According to Nada Askar Al Naqbi, Deputy Head of AWST’s Supreme Organising Committee, Head of its Executive Committee and Director General of SWS, "Arab sportswomen are gearing up to showcase their professionalism and skills in team sports at this prestigious tournament. The fifth edition of AWST will witness fierce competition amongst teams and will naturally boost the female sporting landscape of the Arab world."

She added, "AWST 2020 has attracted the largest number of regional participants since its inception, broadening the geographic base of the tournament. For Emirati sportswomen, AWST is also a platform to develop a spirit of cooperation and nurture positive relationships with their Arab counterparts. AWST fosters teamwork and serves as a bridge connecting female sports clubs from across the Arab nations. This tournament will be a stepping stone to further the ambitions of our teams and players as they ready themselves for participation in other international tournaments."

The fifth edition of AWST 2020 will see the participation of 16 Arab countries competing across nine sporting disciplines: shooting, basketball, volleyball, table tennis, athletics, show jumping, fencing, archery and karate.