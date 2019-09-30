18 companies receive CSR label: Dubai Chamber

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2019) The Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry has awarded 18 companies for their Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR, and sustainability efforts for the first half of 2019 during a ceremony held at its premises earlier today.

Congratulating the awardees for their achievements, Majid Saif Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Chamber, said, "The Dubai Chamber CSR Label honourees not just gaining recognition, but enhancing their reputation in the market and setting an example for the rest of the business community," adding that the Label remains the highest benchmark for CSR and sustainability efforts which companies in the region aspire to.

Al Ghurair noted that the Workplace, Marketplace, Community and Environment categories that were recently added under the Dubai Chamber CSR Label framework will encourage more companies to improve CSR practices and maximise their social impact.

The Dubai Chamber CSR label was presented to Alpen Capital Limited; Union Coop and Six Construct; Canon middle East; Horeca Trade; TIME Hotels; Centena Group; Dulsco; DXB Entertainments; Al Ghurair Group; Gulf Petrochemical Industries Co.

; Aster DM Healthcare; Transworld Group; Al Tamimi and Company Advocates and Legal Consultants, and Align on Demand Labors Supply Services.

Gulf Petrochemical Industries Co. is the first Bahrain-based company to receive the Dubai Chamber CSR Label.

In addition, Majid Al Futtaim received the Dubai Chamber Advanced CSR Label for the second time, while Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company and ENGIE Middle East, South and Central Asia and Turkey were given the same recognition for the first time.

By applying for the label, organisations develop a better understanding of their CSR journey and the roadmap for the future. The label is open to all organisations, private or public, regardless of their size, sector, or operations, and can make a major difference to a company’s reputation, efficiency and productivity.