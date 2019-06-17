18 competitors to represent UAE National Team at Kazakhstan Jiu-Jitsu Grand Prix

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2019) Eighteen competitors will represent the UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Team at the Nur-Sultan Jiu-Jitsu Grand Prix, which will take place from 21st to 23rd June 2019 in Kazakhstan.

Mubarak Al Menhali, a representative from the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said that the championship has acquired significance, as it is held under the umbrella of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation and is one of the qualifying championships for the World Games that will be held in the United States in 2021.

Every competitor who wins first place will acquire 100 points, he added while noting that the UAE National Team has prepared well, under the supervision of the technical team, led by the Brazilian jiu-jitsu coach, Ramon Lemos.

Al Menhali added that the national team arrived in Nur-Sultan yesterday, accompanied by Tarik Al Bahari, Director of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam, who also accompanied them to Moscow on a previous tournament, and competitors from Abu Dhabi were also accompanied by Abdullah Al Zaabi, Administrative Officer of the Men’s Team, and Amena Al Azdi, Administrative Officer of the Women’s Team.

Al Menhali also highlighted the difficulty of getting through the qualifying championships, as only 96 competitors from around the world can qualify for three weight divisions.

"We are keen to support our national team and we decided to travel four days before the start of the tournament to undergo an intensive training camp, under the supervision of the technical team. We have confidence in our competitors, and many of them can win medals, such as Faisal Al Katbi, Omar Al Fadhli, Yahya Al Hammadi, Mohammed Al Qubaisi and Obaid Al Nuaimi, as well as Muhra Al Hanaei, Reem Al Hashimi and Bashayer Al Matroushi," he concluded.