UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

18 Competitors To Represent UAE National Team At Kazakhstan Jiu-Jitsu Grand Prix

Umer Jamshaid 17 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 05:15 PM

18 competitors to represent UAE National Team at Kazakhstan Jiu-Jitsu Grand Prix

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2019) Eighteen competitors will represent the UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Team at the Nur-Sultan Jiu-Jitsu Grand Prix, which will take place from 21st to 23rd June 2019 in Kazakhstan.

Mubarak Al Menhali, a representative from the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said that the championship has acquired significance, as it is held under the umbrella of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation and is one of the qualifying championships for the World Games that will be held in the United States in 2021.

Every competitor who wins first place will acquire 100 points, he added while noting that the UAE National Team has prepared well, under the supervision of the technical team, led by the Brazilian jiu-jitsu coach, Ramon Lemos.

Al Menhali added that the national team arrived in Nur-Sultan yesterday, accompanied by Tarik Al Bahari, Director of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam, who also accompanied them to Moscow on a previous tournament, and competitors from Abu Dhabi were also accompanied by Abdullah Al Zaabi, Administrative Officer of the Men’s Team, and Amena Al Azdi, Administrative Officer of the Women’s Team.

Al Menhali also highlighted the difficulty of getting through the qualifying championships, as only 96 competitors from around the world can qualify for three weight divisions.

"We are keen to support our national team and we decided to travel four days before the start of the tournament to undergo an intensive training camp, under the supervision of the technical team. We have confidence in our competitors, and many of them can win medals, such as Faisal Al Katbi, Omar Al Fadhli, Yahya Al Hammadi, Mohammed Al Qubaisi and Obaid Al Nuaimi, as well as Muhra Al Hanaei, Reem Al Hashimi and Bashayer Al Matroushi," he concluded.

Related Topics

World Moscow UAE Abu Dhabi United States Kazakhstan June 2019 From Weight Coach

Recent Stories

PM Imran disappointed at Pakistan’s defeat, avoi ..

48 seconds ago

Japanese court allows restart of 2 nuclear reactor ..

5 minutes ago

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo han ..

5 minutes ago

Death toll of children due to encephalitis mounts ..

5 minutes ago

DG ISPR reminds India of Pakistan’s counter-stri ..

22 minutes ago

Stock Exchange loses 404 points 17 June 2019

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.